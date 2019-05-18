Jennifer Skinner and Rachael Surfus joined the local Tri Kappa chapter in April.
Tri Kappa is an Indiana philanthropic organization that promotes charity, culture, and education.
Fundraisers such as selling Chocolate Covered Easter Eggs, Pecans, Snow Cones at the 4-H Fair, and food and baked goods at Hensler's Nursery help the Zeta Eta chapter provide more than $6,000 in local scholarships and music and art awards to students from Knox, North Judson, and Oregon Davis.
