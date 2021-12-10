LAKEVILLE — A man and a woman were arrested on drug charges following a drug investigation that began from a citizen’s tip.
On Friday morning, around 8:45 a.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Bremen Post All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) served a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of South Main Street of Lakeville. This warrant was the culmination of a drug investigation that began from citizen complaints.
Troopers discovered suspected methamphetamine, pills, and drug paraphernalia during this warrant service. Brandi Scott, 34, and Jason Ewing, 39, both of Lakeville, were arrested for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance. Scott and Ewing were taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.
Two children in the home at the time of the warrant were released to a relative after a report was made to the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Anyone with information on illegal drug dealing activity is encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post ACP Team at 574-546-4900.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.