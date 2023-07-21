On the night of July 14, 2023 at approximately 11:57 p.m., a Plymouth Police Officer responded to the Plymouth Police Department after being dispatched to speak with Chasity Smith, 25 of Plymouth about a stolen wallet. While speaking with Chasity, another subject showed up at the Police Department stating that Chasity left her belongings in their vehicle which contained drugs. After the officer conducted his investigation, it was determined that Chasity and her brother, Jacob Smith, 23 of Plymouth, were in Possession of Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia. Both subjects were transported to the Marshall County Jail.  

Tags

Recommended for you