On August 12, 2023 at 8:44 p.m., Plymouth Police Officer Krynock was notified by an off-duty Starke County officer of the two individuals, Samuel Seese and Shay Moorefield shopping inside Beall's, both of who had active warrants through the Knox City Court. The subjects were located and detained and the warrants were confirmed. The two were transported to an on-duty Starke County officer.

