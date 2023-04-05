On April 3, Plymouth Police Officer Weir assisted the State Parole Board with serving a warrant on Brock Biddle. Upon arrival, he jumped out a window but was immediately taken into custody. Suspected methamphetamines and heroin were located during a search of the suspect. A female that was with him, Victoria Anderson, was also found to have an active warrant through Marshall County and was taken in to custody.
Two arrested on warrants, narcotics discovered during search
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
