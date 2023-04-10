Plymouth Police Detective McIntyre arrested James Graves Jr. and Leila Chew on warrants for Level 6 Felony - Neglect of a Dependent. They were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Marshall County Jail where they were turned over to jail staff.
Two arrested on Warrants - Neglect of a Dependent
