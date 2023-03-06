On March 5th, 2023 at approximately 8:30 p.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle, in the area of US 31 and 11th Road. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Jennifer Poirier of Plymouth, Indiana. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 32-year-old Anthony Norris Jr. of South Bend, Indiana. During the traffic stop, Marshall County Sheriff Department K9 Officer Diesel conducted an open-air sniff around the vehicle. Upon doing so, K9 Officer Diesel alerted to the presence of narcotic odors in the vehicle. Suspected cocaine was located inside the vehicle. Anthony Norris Jr. was found to have an active warrant through Marshall County. Jennifer and Anthony were transported to the Marshall County Jail. Jennifer was booked for possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug. Anthony was booked for his active warrant.
Two arrested during traffic stop
