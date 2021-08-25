PLYMOUTH — On Tuesday at 7:24 a.m., Marshall County 911 received a call of a motor vehicle accident on US 30 west of Oak Drive, just west of the railroad crossing. Plymouth Police responded to find an accident involving two semi tractors and a passenger vehicle. All vehicles were in the right eastbound lane of US 30. It was found that Inderjit Singh Sidu, 28 years old, was driving a 2019 Freightliner that rear ended a 2009 Nissan Rogue that was stopped in traffic.
The Nissan Rogue was then pushed into a third vehicle, a 2021 Peterbilt semi tanker, operated by Thomas Lewis, 61 years old, of Wanatah. The Nissan Rogue was operated by Patric Mcglynn, 19 years old, and his passenger was John Paul David Eckel, 21 years old. The occupants of the Nissan Rogue were pronounced dead at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
The accident remains under investigation. The Plymouth Police Department was assisted by the Indiana State Police, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Plymouth Fire and EMS, and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.