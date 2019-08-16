BOURBON -- Triton opened its year with Professional Devlopment on Aug. 6 with Mrs. Lisa King, author and expert in the area of Growth Mindset.
On Aug. 7, Triton scholars arrived ready to begin a transformational year at Triton School Corporation.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of patchy fog. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of patchy fog. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 16, 2019 @ 11:43 pm
BOURBON -- Triton opened its year with Professional Devlopment on Aug. 6 with Mrs. Lisa King, author and expert in the area of Growth Mindset.
On Aug. 7, Triton scholars arrived ready to begin a transformational year at Triton School Corporation.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.