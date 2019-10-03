PLYMOUTH – Plymouth and county economic development officials will hold a trio of ribbon cuttings this weekend for a pair of projects in the city.
Greg Hildebrand, a project manager with the Marshall County Economic Development Corp., said the first ribbon cutting will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday for the Marshall County Philanthropy Center, 2680 Miller Drive.
The second ribbon cutting will be at 11:45 a.m. Saturday for the Growing Kids Learning Center, also at 2680 Miller Drive.
The single location houses the learning center and the offices for the Marshall County Community Foundation and the United Way of Marshall County.
The final ribbon cutting will be at noon Saturday for the Dr. Susan Bardwell Aquatic Center, 2740 Miller Drive.
Hildebrand said in a news release that there will be an open house for the learning and philanthropy centers beginning at 11 a.m.
For the aquatic center, local individuals and organizations connected to the facility will dedicate it and christen the pool, the ECDC project manager said.
The aquatic center had been expected to open in mid-August, before the start of the Plymouth Community Schools Corp. 2019-2020 school year. But Jerry Chavez, MCDC president and CEO, previously said the unusually cold winter and wet spring caused construction delays.
The total project – both the aquatic center and Growing Kids Early Childhood Learning Center – is an $11 million development being funded through public and private cash as well as grant monies.
The $2.2 million learning and philanthropy centers is the second prong in the development and is in a completely separate building directly east of the aquatic center on the north side of Miller Drive across from LifePlex.
In April, the Plymouth Common Council approved giving about $142,500 to the capital campaign for the aquatic center.
The donation is part of the aquatic center’s drive to raise $800,000 to resolve a shortfall in the project’s cost. The total cost of the aquatic center project is about $8.5 million.
The funds raised through tax credits, private funding and Regional Cities grant dollars were enough to pay for about 90 percent of the total project, Chavez previously said.
Money raised by the capital campaign will be used to pay for amenities at the aquatic center, such as a scoreboard and timing equipment. Those items, and others, weren’t included in the project’s budget.
The city’s donation came from the proceeds of land sold at techFarm, city officials previously said.