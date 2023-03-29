ANGOLA—The Trine University Theatre Department is set to bring "Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play" to the stage this weekend. Performances are at at 7:30 p.m. March 30 and 31 and 2:30 p.m. April 1.
Trine University Theatre presents 'Vintage Hitchcock'
