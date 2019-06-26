SOUTH BEND — A trial date has been set for a Nappanee man accused of committing home improvement fraud several years ago.
Along with home improvement fraud, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Larry Lewis, 65, with two counts of theft in September.
Last week St. Joseph Superior Court VIII Judge Elizabeth Hurley scheduled Lewis to stand trial beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
Lewis has since been released from the St. Joseph County Jail on his own recognizance. He could not be reached late Tuesday.
Read more about this in Wednesday's edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or e-edition.