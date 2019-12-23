CULVER -- Crowds gathered on Lake Shore Drive and Main St. in Culver Friday, December 6 for the annual holiday event organized by the Culver Community Youth Organization (CYCO). Festivities for the evening included caroling, cookie decorating, the tree lighting, photos with Santa and for the first time, a Culver holiday parade.
Culver Community School Corporation Superintendent Karen Shuman spoke of the significance of the lighting the Christmas tree. It was tradition for the head of the household, the father, to light a candle and place it on the tree to symbolize Jesus Christ embraced by Christians as “The Light of the World”. Members of CYCO expresses gratitude for the organizations who supported the event and lit the tree following Shuman’s remarks.