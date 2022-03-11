Suicide is something that that no one—especially a parent—expects to deal with when they come home from work. But when it happens, it creates a tidal wave that affects the whole community and changes those left behind. This was something that Greg and Amber Brown of Lakeville discovered firsthand when they got the call that their son, Carter, committed suicide on Sept. 15, 2020.
With time and healing, they decided to start a non-profit in Carter’s name to help other families struggling with the effects of suicide. The funds raised from their motorcycle ride held every September are dispersed to local families who have lost a child to suicide. Although the funds can be used to off-set funeral costs, it can also be used to benefit the family in other ways. After the ride, everyone returns for food and more fellowship.
During the first annual ride in 2021, they were able to raise enough money to donate $1000 to help a family from Elkhart County after learning that their son took his own life. “[His mom] posted on Facebook about the same thing: you know, it wasn’t covered by insurance, and along with everything else that they were going through on the loss, the financial aspect was an added stress on top of it,” Amber says. “We just reached out to his mom… We just said, ‘We can help relieve that for you.’”
After seeing how successful Carter’s Ride was in 2021, the Browns decided to turn the event into an incorporated 501(c)3. Their goals for the organization go far beyond mere dollars and cents and into offering solidarity. “We’d like to get a lot more resources actually added to our Facebook page, where parents who have lost a child by suicide can go to this page and get resources,” she explains.
This year, Carter’s Ride is on Sept. 17 at the Chain-o-Lakes Conversation Club. For more information, visit Facebook.com/CartersRide. To nominate a family who has been affected by suicide and needs financial assistance, email cartersride15@gmail.com.