AREA—Several customers, including municipalities, in Marshall County have been complaining about inadequate trash pick-up and many have either called or had in-person meetings with Republic Trash Service. After much discussion, Republic began assuring local municipalities that they have implemented personnel and training changes that have begun to show in their services and public relations.
Towns in the county begin to see improvement in trash service
