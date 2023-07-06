Marshall County Deputies Wozniak, Geiger and Johnson along with Plymouth Officer Wallace responded to Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park located at 7719 Redwood Road in Plymouth, Indiana 46563 for an individual discharging a firearm on the campground. Marshall County Deputies and Plymouth Officer located the suspect on the campground. The suspect identified as 68 year old Craig R. Topel advised individuals at the campground have been disturbing his peace very early in the morning. Craig told the Officers that he was tired of the noise and wanted to sleep. Craig grabbed his revolver from his camper, went outside and fired one round into the grass to scare the individuals away. Craig was then transported, booked and lodged at the Marshall County Jail for Criminal Recklessness with a deadly weapon - Level 6 Felony with a cash bond of $1500. 

