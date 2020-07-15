INDIANAPOLIS – Today is the last day for Hoosiers to file and pay their federal and state individual income taxes for the 2019 tax year without incurring late penalties and interest.
How can customers ensure their filing meets the tax season deadline?
- Paper tax returns and payments require a postmark date no later than July 15.
- Electronic filing must be submitted online before midnight tonight.
- Electronic payments made via DORPay must also be completed by midnight tonight.
“Today is the final chance to file and pay the amount due or file an extension with a 90% payment to avoid late filing penalties, additional interest and additional downstream compliance work,” advised DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “If you have questions or need assistance, please reach out to our Customer Service team.”
What if customers cannot file by the July 15 deadline?
Customers can file an extension with DOR or the Internal Revenue Service (if the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted). A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline back to Oct. 15, 2020, and the Indiana filing deadline to Nov. 16, 2020.
It is important to note this extension only shifts the filing deadline and not the payment deadline. Ninety percent of taxes owed are still required to be paid by July 15 to avoid penalties and interest.
Can customers still use the INfreefile program to file their 2019 taxes?
Yes, the INfreefile program offers qualified individuals with an adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less in 2019 several options for filing both their state and federal taxes electronically for free. All DOR-certified vendor and qualifications for INfreefile can be found online at freefile.dor.in.gov.
Can customers still contact DOR today to get assistance?
Absolutely. Our Customer Service team is here to answer questions, process payments or setup payment plans.
- Call DOR Customer Service at 317-232-2240 between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST.
- Visit a District Office location—by scheduling an appointment ahead of time.
- Complete an email request form—customers may not receive an immediate response.