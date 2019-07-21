BREMEN – A 1 year old was in critical condition at a South Bend hospital early Sunday after being pulled from Lake of the Woods Saturday night.
Indiana Department Natural Resources Capt. Jet Quillen said law enforcement officials and first responders were called to the 4100 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Quillen, department spokesman, said a family was ending a birthday party when they noticed the home’s backdoor open and the child missing.
After a brief search, the family members found the child floating in 18 inches of water and unresponsive in Lake of the Woods, Quillen said in a news release.
The captain said the child was missing five to 10 minutes.
The child was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center and was in critical condition, according to Quillen.
The child was not identified in the news release. The child’s gender was also not released.
The child’s condition was not available late Sunday.