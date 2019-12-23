KNOX -- Dog of the Week: Gus
Gus is a Landseer Newfoundland of extra large size. He is one year old. He is good with older kids, but not cats.
Cat of the Week: Timone
Timone is a domestic short hair male. He is five years old.
If you are interested in Gus, Timone or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately. Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made. The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.