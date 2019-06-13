Kyle Davis

Three-time Bremen High School “Teacher of the Year” Kyle Davis is leaving the school and his teaching career.
 
Davis won the votes for Teacher of the Year three out of his four years at BHS. He said teaching was one of two things he’s ever been passionate about pursuing, but that it’s time for a new challenge.
 
“The only thing I ever wanted to do besides teaching was law,” he said. “I like to stay challenged and I like to take classes and learn new things.”
 
