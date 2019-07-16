BREMEN — Tickets for the July 28 Bremen Architectural Tour may be purchased at the Bremen Town Hall, the Bremen History Center, Yoder's Hardware and the Marshall County Museum.
Tickets are just $10 per person, or $20 per family.
Children under 6 are free. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the tour at the starting point.
Advance ticket sales will help the organizers plan the number of trams needed.
The tour starts and ends on Grant Street south of Bremen High School conveniently near a large parking lot, shade in front of the school and restrooms.
The trams will embark at 5 to 10 minute intervals.
If the turn-out is overwhelming, the trams will make a second run.
The tour winds through the downtown business district and adjoining neighborhoods where fascinating old houses have a story to tell.
Narrators will share historical details and point out interesting architectural features of the historic homes, churches and business buildings that make up the unique fabric of Bremen.
The Dietrich family built several of the homes and buildings on the tour.
A souvenir booklet is included with each ticket.
Enjoy the tour from the convenience of an open top tram which provides a great view of the buildings.
The brainchild of the late Keith Board, this event is a fund raiser for Historic Bremen and the Marshall County Historical Society.
As a special treat, The Gathering Place will be open, and all the tour-goers will be invited for a quick tour of the inside.