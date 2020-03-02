TIPPECANOE — Potawatomi Wildlife Park (PWP) is holding their annual banquet and fundraiser Sat., March 7. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets sales have been extended slightly and are available online at pwp2020.brownpapertickets.com. Advanced sales are required to accommodate catering. No tickets will be sold at the door.
The event will take place in the ‘Back 40 Banquet Hall’ in Bourbon. The event center is located at 1010 9B Road, Bourbon.
There will be appetizers, a cash bar, and a catered meal. PWP will also be holding both a live and a silent auction.
PWP Executive Director Michael Stephan will present “From Cornfield to Community Gem”.
PWP is a non-governmental, non-profit park open free of charge. It is sustained entirely by contributions.