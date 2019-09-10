PLYMOUTH — Thunderstorm chances will be on the rise over the next few days and warm and humid conditions persist, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.
Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday, the NWS said.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 10, 2019 @ 6:05 pm
