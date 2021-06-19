St. Joseph County- Just before 10:00 a.m., on June 19, 2021, troopers responded to a fatal crash involving two passenger cars and a semi in the westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 74.8. This is approximately two miles west of the Notre Dame Exit.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper Lou Ruiz indicates that a silver 2016 Hyundai was traveling eastbound in the passing lane near mile marker 74.8 when a red passenger car began to pass in the right lane. A collision occurred causing the Hyundai and red passenger car to travel through the center median and into the westbound lanes, colliding with a maroon 2021 Freightliner that was traveling westbound. This collision pushed the Hyundai back into the center median. The red passenger was pushed onto the right shoulder where it caught on fire. The driver of the red passenger car was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation appears to show a seatbelt was not used by the driver of the red passenger car.
The driver of the Hyundai, Ramesh Gaddam, 40 of Waukegan, IL and three passengers were not injured in the crash. The driver of the Freightliner, Manuel Mullins, 60 of Alexandria, KY was also not injured.
The identity of the driver of the red passenger car will be released following notification to family members.
Eastbound and westbound lanes were periodically shut down for crash reconstruction and removal of the vehicles.
Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash. This is an ongoing investigation