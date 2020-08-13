KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — This evening around 6:00 p.m. three protesters were arrested after intentionally obstructing vehicular traffic on US 30 in Kosciusko County. US 30 is a divided four-lane US highway with a speed limit of 60 miles per hour.
Area dispatch centers began receiving calls of traffic backed up for several miles in the eastbound lanes of US 30. Troopers made contact with a group of protesters walking along US 30 with eight support vehicles traveling at walking speed in the right lane creating a dangerous situation for the group as well as traveling motorists. At different times pedestrians would also walk in the travel portion of the roadway and not on the shoulder.
Troopers spoke to Frank Sensabaugh, the group’s leader, explaining that the group he was leading was creating a dangerous situation with both vehicles and pedestrians traveling at walking speed on US 30. Troopers explained to the group that they were welcome to continue on with both pedestrians and vehicles traveling on the shoulder. Purportedly the group failed to comply and continued walking eastbound with eastbound traffic continuing to back up for approximately seven miles.
The group was again approached on US 30 near CR 900 East where it was again explained that the group could not continue to travel in the right lane impeding traffic. After multiple attempts to gain compliance, Frank David Sensabaugh, age 30 of Milwaukee, WI, Eric Ajala, age 20 of Milwaukee, WI and Tory Lowe, age 44 of Milwaukee, WI, were arrested for misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic. Lowe was arrested for an additional charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. All arrested were taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.
The Kosciusko County Prosecutor will review this case for all appropriate charges.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the Pierceton Police Department and Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office.
*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.