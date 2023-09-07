On Thursday morning, September 7, 2023 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Plymouth Police were dispatched to the Country Charm Laundromat for multiple suspicious persons. Upon arrival, Plymouth Officers located three individuals hiding in the bathroom. The suspects were identified as Michelle Watkins, 50 of Plymouth, Austin Hendricks / Hendrix, 34 of Plymouth, and Samson Binion, 40 of Argos. During the Officer’s investigation, suspected drug paraphernalia was located in the bathroom. Additional items to include suspected methamphetamine was located in a backpack. All three subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail, pending criminal charges for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Syringe, and Possession of Paraphernalia.  

