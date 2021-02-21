Rochester – Today at approximately 7:41 a.m., a traffic stop, crash, alleged carjacking, and pursuit led to the arrests of Eugene Jones, 24, Cedar Rapids, IA, Angela Jones, 24, Kokomo, IN and Lamondre Mason, 18, Peru, IN.
Indiana State Police Trooper Jesse Reason initiated a traffic stop on a 2017 Ford Taurus, for exceeding the posted 60 miles per hour speed limit, on northbound U.S 31 near Fulton County Road 550 North. During the traffic stop, Reason noticed indicators that criminal activity could be afoot. As Reason was speaking to Angela Jones, Eugene Jones drove away from the scene with Mason. Due to Angela Jones’ presence in the police car, Reason did not initiate a pursuit.
Approximately three minutes later, Reason located the Taurus, unoccupied, on southbound U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 375 North. Evidence indicates the Taurus crashed into a 2000 GMC Jimmy driven by Ronda Adams, 59, Rochester, IN. Adams was traveling eastbound on County Road 375 North and was stopped at the intersection of U.S. 31. The Taurus hit the GMC, as the Taurus was attempting to turn westbound on County Road 375 North. Adams had a compliant of pain and was treated at the scene. Eugene Jones and Mason purportedly stole a 2009 Ford Flex by ordering the driver from the vehicle at gunpoint. The driver of the Flex had stopped at the crash scene to help. Mason and Jones fled prior to Reason’s arrival.
Approximately 40 minutes after the alleged carjacking, Indiana State Police Trooper Caleb Clark observed the stolen Ford Flex on U.S 31 near State Road 16. Clark eventually initiated a traffic stop on the Flex, but Eugene Jones, who was the purported driver, did not stop. Jones led Clark, and multiple police officers, on a two-county pursuit driving on mostly rural roads. During the chase, the Flex hit multiple sets of stop sticks causing a controlled deflation on three of the Flex’s four tires. Jones stopped the Flex on Cass County Road 500 East north of State Road 218. Jones and Mason were taken into custody without further incident. During a subsequent search of the Flex, officers found two nine-millimeter handguns, one of which had a 30-round magazine. No one was injured during the pursuit or carjacking.
Angela and Eugene Jones, along with Mason, were incarcerated in the Futon County Jail. Eugene Jones is facing criminal charges for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction of justice, identity deception, resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury, armed robbery/carjacking, carrying a handgun without a license, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. Further investigation revealed that he was wanted on arrest warrants. from Iowa, for failure to appear for first degree robbery and an additional charge of robbery. Angela Jones faces charges for obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit identity deception. Mason faces charges for armed robbery/carjacking and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.