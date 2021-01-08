INDIANAPOLIS — A total of 33,500 Hoosiers age 80 or older registered for free COVID-19 vaccines between 9 and 11:30 a.m. Friday, the first day of eligibility for this age group.
Among those registering, 21,000 people scheduled appointments in the first 90 minutes after registration opened.
Hoosiers can continue to register at https://ourshot.in.gov, by calling 211 or by contacting one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for help. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
Individuals may encounter wait times due to a high volume of interest. The registration system was designed to put visitors into a holding queue when volume is high. The Indiana Department of Health encourages eligible Hoosiers to be patient or to check back later in the day.