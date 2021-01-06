The Heartland Artists Gallery has joined forces with the Marshall County Neighborhood Center in an exhibit designed to bring more awareness to the center and the local individuals and families they serve who are living at or just below the poverty level.
"This is Us: A Photographic Storytelling Exhibit of the Marshall County Neighborhood Center" features over 80 photographs depicting the stories of the clients of the Marshall County Neighborhood Center and those who serve them.
Participants were praised for their courage to share their stories through images depicting children helping their family with chores; sharing their art projects, holiday decorations, food donations, and COVID restrictions.
Read more about what inspired Heartland Artist Gallery President Anna Kietzman to reach out to Marshall County Neighborhood Center Christine "Chris" Garner about the project and what both women hope to accomplish through the visual journey into the hearts and homes of Marshall County families struggling to make ends meet in the Thursday edition of the Pilot News.