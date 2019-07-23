NAPPANEE — Michele Boone of Momma B’s Studio of Art, sits behind her booth during the first ever Nappanee Friday Fest. Learn more about Momma B’s on Facebook at http://facebook.com/paintcrochettattoo.
For the first Friday Fest, she was raffling off the painting (shown in the easel on the right) to support Kylee Rininger, who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in January 2018.
“Kylee has always been in my life since the moment she was born,” a flyer next to the painting reads. “I saw her take her first breath, and last year we were afraid she was about to take her last. ... She has spent most of the past year and a half in and out of hospitals fighting for her life, ... but life at home goes on, and she has bills and a 7-year-old son, and is struggling to make ends meet. So I am raffling this painting off to help her. I thank you for your kind support of our darling Kylee and her son, Sy.”
Hundreds of people walked up and down Lincoln Street and around downtown Nappanee to take part in the first Friday Fest, held by Visit Nappanee.
The theme for this month was “Things of Beauty” and featured a classic car show and an art walk.
There was also live music, a free outdoor movie at Coppes Commons, bounce houses, sidewalk chalk outside businesses, food and goods vendors, and plenty of local artists showing their work in booths and hosted in local businesses.
Next month’s Friday Fest will take place on Aug. 9 with the theme “Bikes ’N’Bones,” featured for motorcycles and pets.
For more information, visit Visit Nappanee’s Facebook page.
