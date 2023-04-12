Diabetes is a very serious and costly health condition, but research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood glucose levels, exercise regularly, and eat healthy can lower their risks of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life.
There’s Still Time to Sign Up for the Dining with Diabetes Educational Series
