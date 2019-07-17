Ten Year 4-H Members
Ten Year Starke County 4-H Members Hayley Norris, Madeline Krueger, Emma Mann, Mckenzie Mclntire, Madeline Hewlett, Hunter Kemble, Richard Archer, Easton Wolff, CJ Lenig, Dustin Krick, Raegan Stinnett, Hayley Hartmann Rebecca Pucel, Jordan Barnhart, Hannah Shidler, Emily Niles and Michelle Newbolds were recently honored for their efforts.
 
