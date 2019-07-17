Ten Year Starke County 4-H Members Hayley Norris, Madeline Krueger, Emma Mann, Mckenzie Mclntire, Madeline Hewlett, Hunter Kemble, Richard Archer, Easton Wolff, CJ Lenig, Dustin Krick, Raegan Stinnett, Hayley Hartmann Rebecca Pucel, Jordan Barnhart, Hannah Shidler, Emily Niles and Michelle Newbolds were recently honored for their efforts.
See more photos from the Starke County 4-H Fair in this week's edition of The Leader. It will be on sale Thursday. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.
Latest News
- 10-year Starke County 4-H members honored for efforts
- Officials: Bardwell Aquatics Center on schedule
- Marshall County 4-H Fair rolling on
- NWS: Storms possible tonight, then the heat, humidity set in
- Tickets on sale for Bremen Architectural Tour
- Holcomb seeks federal disaster declaration for much of state due to persistent spring rains
- NWS: Dangerous heat likely this week
- After broken glass, new rules set for Bremen pool
Most Popular
Articles
- Formal charges filed in connection with alleged hatchet attack in downtown Plymouth
- North Judson woman gets nearly 6 years for dealing meth, co-defendant's case still unresolved
- Police pursuit starts in Plymouth, spans 3 counties and ends in death of police K9
- 1 dead, 4 injured in crash outside Warsaw
- MCSD: OWI driver flees deputy on foot, gets Tasered
- Memorial service next week for police K9 killed in fiery collision following pursuit that started in Plymouth
- Warsaw police seek public’s help after driver, who is a convicted sex offender, collides with train
- MCSD: Bremen man arrested for sexual misconduct with minor
- After broken glass, new rules set for Bremen pool
- ISP: Trooper finds driver with syringe in arm after stopping to help motorist
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18