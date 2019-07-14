The Starke County Humane Society’s dog of the week is Woonah.
Woonah is a medium sized Husky female.
She is 4 years of age.
Woonah has been getting along with other dogs at the shelter, but is not good with cats.
She came in thin, but is gaining weight.
The Starke County Humane Society’s cat of the week is Cheshire.
Cheshire is a domestic short hair female.
She is 4 years old.
If you are interested in Woonah, Cheshire or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately.
Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made.
The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.
If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.