Dog of the Week: Willow
Willow is a husky female. She is 8 years old.
Cat of the Week: Nora
Nora is a domestic short hair female. She is 6 months old and is very friendly.
If you are interested in Willow, Nora or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately.
Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to ensure that contact is made.
The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. CST.
If there is no answer, please leave a message and they will return it.