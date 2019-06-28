Dog of the Week: Beth
Beth is a female Shepherd. She is six to seven weeks old.
Cat of the Week: Chip
Chip is a domestic short hair male. He is between one to two years of age.
If you are interested in Beth or Chip or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately.
Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made.
The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.
If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.