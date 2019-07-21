Sandy is a Lab/Border Collie mix. She is one year old.
Cat of the Week: Lady Grey
Lady Grey is a domestic short hair female. She is three years old and is spayed. She is a sweet, friendly girl.
If you are interested in Sandy, Lady Grey or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately. Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made. The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.