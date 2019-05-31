Cat of the Week: Spaghetti
Spaghetti is a domestic short hair male of nine weeks age.
Cashew is an English Shepherd Mix. He will be medium to large when grown. Currently he is six to seven weeks old.
If you are interested in Cashew, Spaghetti or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately. Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made. The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.
Read more news from Starke County in this week's The Leader. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.