Rose and Spoon are the Starke County pets of the week
Dog of the Week: Rose
Rose is a female Beagle. She is between three and four years of age. She is very sweet and quiet. She gets along well with the other dogs at the shelter.
Cat of the Week: Spoon
Spoon is a domestic long hair kitten. She is eight weeks old.
If you are interested in Rose, Spoon or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately.
Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to ensure that contact is made. The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. CST.
If there is no answer, please leave a message and they will return it.