HAMLET — Registration for the 2019-2020 school year will be on Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25 between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.
Registration will be held at the Jr./Sr. High School.
The Starke County Fair is scheduled for July 14 to July 20.
The next regular monthly school board meeting will be Monday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Central Office.
Do you know a family that does not live in the corporation but has an interest in attending Oregon-Davis?
Please have the family contact them at 574-867-2111.
The corporation will attempt to provide transportation for all students that reside outside the corporation.
If you still have instructional fees to pay for the 2018-2019 school year, these can be paid by credit card at the administration building.
The corporation currently is in need of substitute positions in the following areas: bus drivers, custodians, food service employees, and teachers.
If you are interested or know someone who would be interested, please review additional information on the corporation website, their Facebook pages, or contact the central office at 574-867-2111.
Do you know someone who would like to receive the Bobcat Blast?
Please have those individuals contact the Central Office at 574-867-2111 or email Dr. Harman at dharman@od.k12.in.us.
All that is needed is an email address.
The Oregon-Davis School Corporation strives to improve communication with its parents, students, patrons, and global world.
The goal is to provide current information and news regarding the dynamic programs, activities, and opportunities at their schools.
Please visit the Facebook pages:
- Oregon-Davis Jr./Sr. High School at www.facebook.com/OregonDavisJrSrHigh/
- Oregon-Davis Elementary School at www.facebook.com/OregonDavisElementary/
Oregon-Davis School Corporation will be offering a two week “Jump Start” this summer.
Jump Start focuses on helping students prepare for the upcoming school year by engaging them in hands on math, science, and language arts activities.
In addition to academics, the corporation engages the students in many career and life skills that allow them to collaborate with peers in a variety of environments.
For more information and to sign up, visit: https:forms.gle/Vcht776ubN3ZuiDPA
Sunday, June 23, the baseball team pulled together on a Moving Out fundraiser to earn $500.
They helped a family move furniture into three different moving vans.
This was a great fundraiser for the team.
The family was extremely pleased and glad to help a local school program.