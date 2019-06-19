PLYMOUTH — One of three people arrested in January during the raid of a Grovertown home now faces drug dealing charges in Marshall County.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged David P. Howard, 36, of Knox, in May with dealing methamphetamine and dealing in a look-alike substance.
According to court documents:
In late February, Howard sold 0.3 grams of meth in Donaldson to a confidential informant working with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team.
Howard also sold a second plastic baggie containing a “white powdery substance” to the informant, which did not test positive for meth. That accusation led to the dealing in a look-alike substance charge.
Howard’s girlfriend, Aimee Swanson, 37, of Walkerton, drove him to the drug deal, according to court papers.
Starke County Sheriff’s Department SWAT, Marshall County sheriff’s deputies as well as UNIT officers arrested Howard, Swanson and Chester T. King Jr., 38, of Grovertown, during the raid of a home in the 11000 East block of C.R. 300 North in Starke County in mid-January.
During a search of the residence, officers discovered an SKS semi-automatic rifle, a 22-caliber rifle, a shotgun, a 9mm semi-automatic rifle and a 38-caliber pistol, Sheriff Bill Dulin previously said in a news release.
They also found two pellet pistols and a pellet rifle.
Officers also found 19.25 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of nearly $2,000, 0.75 grams of heroin worth $150, four grams of marijuana and several prescription pills.
They also discovered scales and various drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
