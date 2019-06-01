Mint Darling Teeny Category
2019 Mint Darling Teeny Category (1year old). Teeny Boy: Airow Bramlage mother is Christin Bramlage. Teeny Girl: Hayden Graham, daughter of Chris and Crystal Graham.
 Leader Photo/Peggy Bohac
NORTH JUDSON -- Mint Festival Pageant was held on May 18, at the NJ-SP Auditorium. 
 
Emcee Steve Henry welcomed all those in attendance and started the program with the Mint Darlings consisting of newborn infants through age four not yet five.
 
Read more about this in this week's edition of The Leader. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.

Tags

Recommended for you