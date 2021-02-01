Just as the marquee has beckoned to guests to enter through the doors of The REES for years; The REES venue will beckon to visitors from across the state and nation to enter into the heart of Marshall County for years to come.
The restoration of the external marquee with neon illumination; and now sophisticated digital display boards; is a reflection of the rigorous resurrection and fortification taking place inside The REES.
Jack Davis and Dennis Bottorff, with the help of a few other advocates, volunteered for years from very early in morning to late at night; changing the marquee signage in winter, spring, summer and fall; serving their community by honoring family members, promoting non-profit organizations, thanking community advocates and highlighting events.
Thanks to a COVID-19 relief grant obtained by the Marshall County Crossroads team, supplemental grant funding from Marshall County Tourism; and gap funding contributed by generous donors; the upgraded digital display boards on The REES marquee will be supported with software that enables messages to be uploaded remotely while offering a digital reflection of the beloved nostalgic hanging letters.
Davis and Bottorff have cherished the memories they have made; but are relieved and thankful. Bottorff enjoyed interacting with people downtown as he changed the letters of the marquee manually; with his dog ‘Arriah’, his “marquee mutt”, tied to the handles of the door. She doesn’t bite; but Indiana winters did. “It’s the January marquee that was the killer it seems like. Your fingers get cold and you have to take your gloves off sometimes. If you don’t, they stick under a letter; the letter falls down and breaks the neon.”
Weather conditions made some days worse than others; such as wind, wet pavement, slush, or ice. “Just like today, I slipped on the first step. You are kind of in a hurry to do it when you are doing it and there are always other things going on in your life. And on a day like today it can come close. Fortunately on days like today we had each other. He [Bottorff] would have been there to catch me if I had fallen.” Davis laughed.
Both men understood that many volunteers are retired; and younger generations don’t necessarily have the time or flexibility to be available for activities such as changing the marquee. With all of the safety benefits to the upgrade; including keeping volunteers off the 10’ ladder and being able to communicate across Marshall County with the ability to update messages remotely; the committee exercised great care to reverence history while making necessary progress.
Davis said, “I am excited for the new possibilities. We were adamant that during the change we wanted to make sure that we could recreate what was there now. It wasn’t always going to be something new and flashy; we were going to be able to keep the original look as much as possible.”
Bottorff remembers the first time his entire family went to The REES Theatre to watch Titanic in 1953; and how it felt to behold the lighted marquee from blocks away. “There was just something about that marquee that excited me.”
Davis remembers on hot summer days when the “cool inside” banner advertising the air conditioning inside was on display; calling heat weary visitors into the cool comfort of the theater.
What he most fondly remembered about the marquee was its illumination announcing a movie; especially at night. “What I remember best about the marquee was the evening movies that I went to - the marquee is outstanding when the lights are on.”
Both men are pleased that the upgraded display boards preserve the overall nostalgic ambience of the marquee.
While many individuals cherish memories they have of the cinema; the REES committee understood that the venue would not be sustainable if it functioned solely as a theatre. It was imperative that the venue be designed to meet a variety of needs to strengthen viability.
With a mission to ‘provide a catalyst for the promotion of artistic, educational, and cultural events in the region as well as offer a venue to celebrate life and community milestones’; The REES encompasses the phenomenal potential as a multi-purpose venue to function as a performing arts center, an educational and professional development venue, and a location to celebrate life and community.
The project benefited from unique grant funding opportunities, private donations and in-kind contributions that removed the bulk of financial burden from individuals and families in Marshall County who were already donor fatigued; or stressed financially.
Supporters have also supported The REES by volunteering time. Each contribution was met with an expression of gratitude and highlighted through a variety of promotions including the marquee, media, social media and the website.
Bottorff emphasized the long term rewards of those contributions; which is to provide life-enriching experiences within Marshall County. “The experience begins on the sidewalk with that beautiful facade and marquee. Then they go inside and it’s going to be beautiful. The architecture, the Art Deco, and the whole experience of people in Marshall County; who don’t have to go to South Bend or Chicago to be proud. They can experience something beautiful and different that we can have right here in Plymouth.”
Davis said, “There is a need for people in Marshall County to be able to share in the arts and the educational opportunities that they wouldn’t necessarily have the opportunity to experience because they are not in South Bend or in Chicago. They can have them right here.”
The truth remains that it does take money to create opportunity. Not every event can be experienced by everyone; not all events can be offered free or at a reduced cost.
Davis said, “They have to make enough money to keep going.” The REES was designed with the goal of long term sustainability. Money raised from events will create funds to fuel educational opportunities for people of all ages. “There has to be an understanding to that the goal is to make it function and make it sustain itself. If it does then we can do these other things.”
Organizations and individuals will also have an opportunity to sponsor events and experiences for individuals and families who are income or opportunity constrained.
Even before project completion; The REES has supported local businesses and non-profit organizations through visual promotions on the marquee. Events including the annual downtown tree lighting, promotions for the Marshall County Community Foundation, United Way, Marshall County Neighborhood Center, and the Heartland Artists Gallery are just a few of the events that were energized through the marquee; to give a hand up to Marshall County entities.
School events across all of Marshall County; from performing arts and sports, to fundraisers; drew athletes, high academic achievers, and performers to have their photo taken under the neon illumination of the marquee; those opportunities will be multiplied by the increased efficiency of the digital display board upgrade.
The REES organization is distinguished from many other non-profit organizations in that its purpose is to stimulate the local economy rather than depend on it. As a regional attraction; The REES will attract visitors from outside of the county, across the state and beyond. Visitors will have access to downtown restaurants and shops in all of the communities that are Marshall County.
The efforts sown into The REES by a manifold number of donors and volunteers have benefited and will continue to benefit the community in a variety of ways.
The possibilities continue to expand as more progress is made; each accomplishment drawing The REES closer to opening night; once again for all people; once again for all time.
Bottorff said, “We will ‘Remember the Night’.” Find out more about The REES by going online to www.reestheatre.com and follow them on Facebook @ The REES.
Project co-chairs Randy Danielson and Donna Pontius are grateful for every donation of time, money, and talent to the REES project. The REES is holding the fourth and final phase of their capital campaign for A/V equipment and furnishings. The 2021 “Puttin’ on the Blitz” is active now; which includes sponsorship opportunities for a limited number of individual theater seats at $250 each; inscribed sidewalk bricks at $500 each; with increased levels of giving up to bronze recognition stars on the south side of the building. Monetary gifts may be made online at www.reestheatre.com or on the Marshall County Community Foundation website at www.marshallcountygive.org [search: The REES]. Donations may be mailed directly to: The REES Project, c/o Marshall County Community Foundation, 2680 Miller Dr. Suite 120, Plymouth, IN, 46563. Additional information and personal tours can be arranged by calling 574-286-2391.