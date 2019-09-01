PLYMOUTH – Keep your trays in the down position because the annual Plymouth Optimist Club’s Fly-in Pancake and Sausage Breakfast will land Sunday morning at the Plymouth Municipal Airport.
Organizers expect hundreds of people to attend the event set for 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday. It is $7 for adults, $3 for children 5-12 and free to children under 5. Tickets are available from club members in advance or at the door. There is not price difference.
Tiffany Harrell, the club’s newest member, said the local group is marking the 100th anniversary of the national organization this year.
To mark the anniversary, the group will offer a table filled with pancake toppings, including chocolate syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles and others.
“We are expecting a nice-sized crowd at the breakfast on Sunday,” Harrell said earlier this week. “Per recent years, we're anticipating 1,000 people on Sunday morning. There will be about a dozen Optimists working the breakfast. We also will have the (Plymouth High School) cross country team, several local Boy Scout troops, and various family and friends helping out.”
While the fly-in breakfast is a local Marshall County Blueberry Festival Tradition, its start date has apparently been lost to history.
“No one remembers,” said Harrell, a 2006 LaVille High School grad. “The fly-in pancake breakfast used to be hosted by a flying club that met at the airport. The original Optimists volunteered to help with the breakfast and eventually inherited it as the members in the flying club dwindled.”
The event serves as a fundraiser for scholarships for Marshall County students, she said.
“(The Optimist Club) rewards one college-bound teen with a four-year renewable, $1,000 scholarship, (which is) up from $750,” Harrell said. “The club puts on a youth tennis tournament. It plants flowers downtown in front of businesses. It keeps time at events and provides shirts to the (PHS) cross country team.”
And feeding the number of people expected to attend takes a lot of food.
Harrell estimates the organization will go through 110 pounds of blueberries, 65 gallons of pancake batter and 160 pounds of sausage.
Harrell, an Optimist Club fly-in breakfast rookie, said she is looking forward to Sunday morning.
“I could not be more excited about this event as the weekend approaches!” she said via email. “This will be my first year attending as a club member and I can't wait to see all of our planning finally in action. Myself, Cameron Riddle and Morry Riddle are rookies this year. The senior members of the club prepped us this week on the hazing that will ensue.”