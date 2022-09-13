Baking can either be an individual or a team sport. Either way, baking that is done best is done from the heart. The Nappanee Apple Festival’s famous seven-foot apple pie is definitely a team sport, requiring not only heart, skill, and time, but also 100 pounds of dough, 400 pounds of apples, and a one-of-a-kind pan that has to be rolled into the restaurant at a slant to even get into the building.
featured popular
The 7-foot apple pie: Nappanee’s 40+ year-old tradition continues
- Angela Cornell
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- ‘Spooky’ night game ends in a draw
- The 7-foot apple pie: Nappanee’s 40+ year-old tradition continues
- Lancers stay unbeaten in win at Winamac
- LaPaz hires full-time police officer
- Bremen applies for READI Grant to build pickleball courts
- Plymouth girls sweep local rivals
- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's monarch for 70 years, dies
- Even keeled approach working for LaVille's Lancers
Most Popular
Articles
- The 7-foot apple pie: Nappanee’s 40+ year-old tradition continues
- LaPaz hires full-time police officer
- Niles Scream Park opens Friday
- Lancers stay unbeaten in win at Winamac
- Even keeled approach working for LaVille's Lancers
- Plymouth girls sweep local rivals
- Rocky start for Plymouth in opener
- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's monarch for 70 years, dies
- Bremen ties #1 W. Lafayette
- LIFETIME RESIDENT, LOCAL BUSINESSMAN, ROBERT LISTENBERGER ANNOUNCES HIS INTENTION TO RUN FOR CITY MAYOR OF PLYMOUTH, INDIANA
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.