Baking can either be an individual or a team sport. Either way, baking that is done best is done from the heart. The Nappanee Apple Festival’s famous seven-foot apple pie is definitely a team sport, requiring not only heart, skill, and time, but also 100 pounds of dough, 400 pounds of apples, and a one-of-a-kind pan that has to be rolled into the restaurant at a slant to even get into the building.

