On August 22, 2023 at approximately 8:21 p.m., Plymouth Police were conducting enforcement on SR 17 and West Lake Avenue. A Plymouth Officer initiated a traffic stop after a vehicle was identified as speeding. During the Officer’s investigation, it was determined that the driver, Sonja Terrones, 34 of Plymouth, was operating a vehicle with a suspended-prior drivers license. Suspected marijuana was also located in the vehicle. Sonja was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail.  Sonja is facing criminal charges of driving while suspended (misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana-prior (felony). 

