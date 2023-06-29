MARSHALL COUNTY — On June 24, 2023 at 5:36 p.m., the Marshall County Dispatch Center received a report of a speeding vehicle traveling south on US 31 from the area of Tyler Road. This vehicle was later located by Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Jordan Rans and several traffic infractions were observed and a traffic stop on the vehicle was initiated. During the course of the traffic stop, suspected marijuana and paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle. Diego M. Tequimila was arrested and lodged in the Marshall County Jail for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia. 

