Since May 21, Kosciusko County sheriff’s deputies have been attempting to apprehend a 16-year-old female who had removed her Community Corrections ankle bracelet and was listed as a runaway. Wednesday night, a tip was received that the female was at a location on North Majestic Way, which is located at the south side of Lake Wawasee, Sgt. Christopher M. Francis said in a news release.
The teen’s name was not released because she is a juvenile offender.
Officers from several agencies were dispatched to the area and arrived shortly thereafter.
Information was received earlier that the suspect was in possession of narcotics and a firearm.
Upon their initial arrival, officers were unable to locate the vehicle, as it had left the residence, said Francis, who is the KCSD public information officer.
A short time later, dispatch received a call that the blue Hyundai Santa Fe had returned to North Majestic Way.
Syracuse Police Department officers observed the Santa Fe at the residence; at which point the female drove away from the location, initiating a vehicle pursuit.
The Santa Fe was driven through several yards and traveled eastbound on Hatchery Road at a high rate of speed.
Unable to navigate the curve in front of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement District 1 Headquarters, the Santa Fe struck three wooden pillars, a NIPSCO utility pole and a telephone junction box.
The suspect was taken into custody, double-lock handcuffed behind her back and placed into a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. While the suspect was in the patrol vehicle, she was able to twist and manipulate a hand out of her handcuffs.
The female maneuvered into the driver’s seat of the patrol vehicle, turned the vehicle around and accelerated at a high rate of speed, westbound on Hatchery Road.
The patrol vehicle struck a fence and storage building in the ninety degree curve at the west end of Hatchery Road.
The suspect fled the patrol vehicle and entered a home on the property of the storage units.
The occupant of the home informed officers that she overheard the crash and stepped outside.
During the time that the occupant was outside, the suspect forced a window open, crawled into the home, took a cell phone and fled through another window.
Officers were able to apprehend the suspect, without further incident, south of the residence. Turkey Creek Fire Territory responded to the crash and evaluated the suspect, who was released to deputies and transported to the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, per Kosciusko County Probation.
A subsequent search of the Santa Fe revealed paraphernalia with methamphetamine and marijuana.
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Syracuse and North Webster police departments, The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, Turkey Creek Fire Territory and Kosciusko County Probation.
All suspects are presumed innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are pending per action of Kosciusko County Probation.
The teen girl faces two counts of escape, two counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, one count auto theft, one count burglary, one count possession of methamphetamine, one count possession of paraphernalia, one count possession of marijuana and one count theft, according to Francis.
The teen will be charged as a juvenile.