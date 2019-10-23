According to Marshall County Treasurer Angie Birchmeier, the 2018 payable 2019 tax bills second installment is due Tuesday, Nov. 12.
In addition to paying in person or by mail, there are several payment options available to taxpayers.
TCU branches and First Merchants Bank in Bourbon will collect payments beginning two weeks prior to the due date (October 29, 2019), and taxpayers in the Bremen area can drop their payments off at the Bremen Clerk-Treasurer’s office.
Payments also can be made by debit or credit card in the Treasurer’s office, online at www.co.marshall.in.us or by phone at 1-866-480-8552, and are subject to a convenience fee.
There is also a drop box at the south end of the County Building for after-hours payments.
Mailed payments must be postmarked by the postal service by Nov. 12, and have the correct address and proper postage. If you would like a receipt, please enclose a stamped, self-addressed envelope with your payment.
The Treasurer’s Office is located in Room 206 of the County Building, 112 W. Jefferson St., Plymouth, and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
During Fall collection, the Treasurer offers extended hours on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and on Friday, Nov. 8, and Tuesday, Nov. 12, the office will be open until 6:00 pm.
All County offices are closed Tuesday, Nov. 5, for Election Day and Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Taxpayers are urged to check their tax statements carefully to make sure they are receiving all the deductions for which they are eligible.
For questions about deductions, please call the Marshall County Auditor’s Office at (574) 935-8555, and questions about assessments should be directed to the Marshall County Assessor’s office at (574) 935-8525. The Treasurer’s Office phone number is 574-935-8520.