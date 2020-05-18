INDIANAPOLIS—The next meeting of the Task Force for Assessment of Services and Supports for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. (EDT).
The meeting will be livestreamed to the public and it will be a virtual meeting for the Task Force Members. The link to the livestream is: https://indiana.adobeconnect.com/taskforce1102. There will be an American Sign Language interpreter on the livestream.
For more information, visit: www.in.gov/fssa/ddrs/5455.htm.
The task force was originally established by House Enrolled Act 1102 in the 2017 session of the Indiana General Assembly and is chaired by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. Meetings were held around the state in 2018 for the purpose of gathering input and preparing a comprehensive plan for implementation of community-based services provided to people with intellectual and other disabilities. The final report can be found here.
Additionally, the task force was reauthorized during the 2019 session by HEA 1488 and, going forward, will meet at least twice a year through 2025 to receive an update regarding the implementation of the task force’s final report recommendations and if any legislative changes are needed to accomplish what is set forth in the recommendations.