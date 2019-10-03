ETNA GREEN – First responders from Marshall, Kosciusko and Elkhart counties earlier this evening after a semi-tractor trailer were called to Kosciusko County C.R. 800 West north of C.R. 400 N.
Kosciusko County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Francis, department spokesman said, responders were called to the area shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Francis said a northbound semi-tractor trailer carrying approximately 7,700 gallons of ethanol alcohol dropped off the shoulder of C.R. 800 W., approximately one-half mile north of C.R. 400 N.
The tractor-trailer overcorrected, causing the ethanol to slosh within the tank, Francis said in a news release. The trailer disconnected from the tractor and both units rolled over several times, igniting a fire.
The fuel began to burn and spread to a nearby field, the sergeant said. The driver of the semi-tractor was able to exit the vehicle with only minor injuries.
Units are still on scene at this time and the road will remain closed. Motorists are urged to avoid the area, according to Francis.
Along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, first responders from Lutheran EMS, Kosciusko County Emergency Management, the American Red Cross, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Kosciusko County Highway Department
Fire Departments: Atwood, Etna Green, Nappanee, Bourbon and Winona Lake went to the scene.
Francis said the driver won’t be released until Friday morning.